Pakistan women's cricket team begin training camp for tour of South Africa

KARACHI: The Pakistan women's national cricket team began their training camp on Thursday for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

The women's team will play a series of three One-Day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals on the tour.



On the first day, 25 out of 27 players participated in the camp, held at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre of the National Stadium.

The cricketers took part in fully practicing all aspects of the game — batting, bowling and fielding — on the first day of the camp.

This is the first assignment for Head coach David Hemp of Australia and bowling coach Arshad Khan.

The final squad of 18 players for the series against South Africa will be announced on December 31.

The series will be opened with an ODI at Durban on January 20.



