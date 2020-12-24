Gucci Mane, Keyshia Ka'oir Davis excited as they welcome their first child

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American rapper Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka'oir Davis are very excited as they welcomed their first child on Wednesday.
The Grammy-nominated artist took to Instagram to make the announcement that their little baby boy named Ice Davis has finally joined this world.
"My wife just gave me a 7 lb. 1 oz. baby boy. His name [is] Ice Davis 12/23/20 thank you Mrs. Davis. He’s here!" He announced with a photograph from the model's blue-themed pregnancy photoshoot.
Keyshia also shared a picture from the same shoot with the caption "He’s here! Ice Davis 12/23/20 7 lbs. #ThankYouLord," she began. "OMG he is soooooo darn cute and perfect."
It is pertinent to mention that the rapper shares a son named Keitheon with his ex Sheena Evans, while Keyshia's previous relationship sees them share three children.