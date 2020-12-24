close
Thu Dec 24, 2020
Entertainment

December 24, 2020

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy winter outing

Thu, Dec 24, 2020

B-Town diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas  is making the most of her Christmas holidays  as she  shared a snap from one of her outings. 

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a picture of herself with her hubby, singer Nick Jonas and their pet dog out and about in the streets of London.

It is pertinent to mention that she is currently there to shoot for her film Text For You.

The two can be seen wrapped up in coats, shielding themselves from the chilly air.

Fans couldn't help but praise the power couple.

Take a look:



