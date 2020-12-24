close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 24, 2020

Crowded PIA flight leaves Shehzad Roy worried

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 24, 2020

Singer and activist Shehzad Roy on Wednesday questioned Pakistan International Airlines policy to maintain social distancing during flight operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Shehzad said that the flight he took from Karachi to Islamabad was jam packed.

"Previously middle seats were kept vacant for social distancing but today it was jam packed . Is there any policy to maintain social distancing or not?," he wrote on Twitter.

Pakistan is witnessing the second wave of the pandemic which has killed more than 9550 and affected over 462,000 people  since it began in February.

