Hailey Bieber releases never-before-seen wedding picture with Justin Bieber

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Two years after tying the knot with Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber on Tuesday shared an unseen picture from her wedding to the Canadian singer .
The model posted her picture to her Instagram stories when a fan asked her to share a picture from her wedding that "we haven't seen".
It was among multiple pictures that Justin Bieber's wife shared as part of her interaction with fans.
She shared a lot of throwback pictures during her "post a pic of" session on the photo and video sharing app.
Justin Bieber and Hailey tied the knot on September 18, 2018.