Hailey Bieber releases never-before-seen wedding picture with Justin Bieber

Two years after tying the knot with Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber on Tuesday shared an unseen picture from her wedding to the Canadian singer .

The model posted her picture to her Instagram stories when a fan asked her to share a picture from her wedding that "we haven't seen".

It was among multiple pictures that Justin Bieber's wife shared as part of her interaction with fans.

She shared a lot of throwback pictures during her "post a pic of" session on the photo and video sharing app.

Justin Bieber and Hailey tied the knot on September 18, 2018.