Prince Harry accused of ‘loosening’ his accent new podcast appearances: report

Prince Harry has come under fire for tweaking his accent in favor of a more ‘likable’ tone of voice on his new podcast alongside Meghan Markle.



This claim was brought forward by voice actor Jane Whitthenshaw during her interview with The Telegraph.

She was quoted saying, “Prince Harry has loosened his accent to make it more acceptable to real people. He never had the cut-glass vowels of his grandmother and this is part of breaking with the Firm and moving on.”

On a separate occasion, body language expert Judi James also touched upon the prince’s accent switch during her conversation with Express UK.

She admitted to the publication at the time that Prince Harry “shows signs of his immersion in a US lifestyle” by “adopting the traces of an American accent when he pronounces ‘matter’ as ‘madder’.”