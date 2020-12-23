Ashley Tisdale claims husband Christopher French is ‘worried’ over being a girl dad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ashley Tisdale recently opened up about her husband’s growing fear of becoming a girl dad and even left fans in fits as a result.
The Highschool Musical star opened up about her husband’s hilarious fear during an interview with People Magazine.
There she was quoted saying, I was obviously excited because I definitely wanted a girl, for sure. But I am also someone who goes with the flow on a lot of stuff.”
She concluded by saying, “I try to not have expectations in moments like that and just allow what is meant to be. I was very excited. I think my husband definitely was scared — he looked a little scared in the pictures!