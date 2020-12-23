close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
Ashley Tisdale claims husband Christopher French is ‘worried’ over being a girl dad

Ashley Tisdale claims husband Christopher French is ‘worried’ over being a girl dad

Ashley Tisdale recently opened up about her husband’s growing fear of becoming a girl dad and even left fans in fits as a result.

The Highschool Musical star opened up about her husband’s hilarious fear during an interview with People Magazine.

There she was quoted saying, I was obviously excited because I definitely wanted a girl, for sure. But I am also someone who goes with the flow on a lot of stuff.”

She concluded by saying, “I try to not have expectations in moments like that and just allow what is meant to be. I was very excited. I think my husband definitely was scared — he looked a little scared in the pictures!

