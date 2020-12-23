Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had a ‘long’ conversation about their marriage

Hollywood’s former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston may have parted ways years ago, but the two have barely managed to escape headlines.



Unearthed reports have brought back the Friends alum’s claims about her split with the Fight Club hunk where she admitted that the divorce wasn’t ‘that bad.’

During her explosive interview with Vogue in 2008, Aniston got candid about her divorce and how didn’t have a difficult time coping with it.

“Well, it never was that bad. “I mean, look, it’s not like divorce is something that you go, ‘Oooh, I can’t wait to get divorced!’ It doesn’t feel like a tickle. But I’ve got to tell you, it’s so vague at this point, it’s so faraway in my mind, I can’t even remember the darkness,” she said.

She also refuted circulating claims about her and Pitt’s ties after the separation. Aniston claimed that she and Pitt “had a long, long conversation with each other and said a lot of things, and ever since we’ve been unbelievably warm and respectful of each other.”

While the two have moved on in life with other people, they have put the past behind them and are now good friend.