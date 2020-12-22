Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to break royal protocol with groundbreaking Christmas photo

Royal author says it is the season to 'indulge' in new Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pictures

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to go ahead and publish their official Christmas snap despite quitting as senior royals.



Author of Finding Freedom Omid Scobie revealed: "There is this forthcoming Christmas card photo.

"I believe it is on its way," he said while speaking on this week’s episode of his royal podcast Heirpod.

The royal author said it was the season to 'indulge' in new royal pictures.

"We've got them in, we're still waiting for the Sussexes' card, I believe it is on its way, we obviously had a real treat last year with that really cute photo of Archie," he told co-host Maggie Rulli.

Last year, Meghan and Harry broke royal tradition with their endearing Christmas snap featuring them in a light-hearted, informal setting.

However, it was widely lauded by many fans and commentators for showing off the couple and their son in a more down to earth fashion.