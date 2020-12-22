Taylor Swift lands no. 1 simultaneously on Billboard 200 in landslide move

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Taylor Swift has officially made history with her hit new tracks Willow and Evermore according to a report.
Per Billboard's recent music chart’s rankings, “As Evermore debuts atop the #Billboard200 and "Willow" atop the #Hot100, @taylorswift13 is the first artist in @billboardcharts history to debut at No. 1 on both charts simultaneously twice.”
Soon after Billboard announced the news of Taylor’s monumental achievement, she too hopped onto her personal Twitter account and showered her fans with love, adoration and praise while admitting, “Guys. Seriously. Thank you for doing this.”