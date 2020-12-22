close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 22, 2020

Taylor Swift lands no. 1 simultaneously on Billboard 200 in landslide move

Taylor Swift lands no. 1 simultaneously on Billboard 200 in landslide move

Taylor Swift has officially made history with her hit new tracks Willow and Evermore according to a report.

Per Billboard's recent music chart’s rankings, “As Evermore debuts atop the #Billboard200 and "Willow" atop the #Hot100, @taylorswift13 is the first artist in @billboardcharts history to debut at No. 1 on both charts simultaneously twice.”

Soon after Billboard announced the news of Taylor’s monumental achievement, she too hopped onto her personal Twitter account and showered her fans with love, adoration and praise while admitting, “Guys. Seriously. Thank you for doing this.”


