close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 22, 2020

Tom Cruise takes time off after profanity-laced tirade against crew members

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 22, 2020

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has been embroiled in controversy ever since his charged COVID-19 rant leaked recently.

After his profanity-laced tirade against crew members of Mission: Impossible 7 was leaked recently, the Top Gun actor stirred up quite a storm.

And in order to deal with the entire debacle, the actor has now reportedly taken some time off and halted the filming.

According to The Sun, Cruise decided to conclude the filming process early and to fly to Miami to spend Christmas with his son Connor.

A source spoke to the outlet, saying: “It has been exhausting keeping the production on track for so long, and it’s not getting any easier – Christmas can’t come soon enough.”

“It’s the end of a really tough year, and a bit of time out seems like a good idea for everyone as tensions have been mounting for a while,” said the insider.

Following his expletive-ridden rant, five crew members quit the project last week. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment