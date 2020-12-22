Prince Harry and William's battle on hold as they reach special 'truce' despite Megxit

Prince Harry sent William's family Christmas presents, despite how relations deteriorated between them

Prince Harry and Prince William's rift is finally bridging as the two brothers have agreed to speak to each other more during the holiday season as part of a special truce that they agreed to.



According to royal expert Andrew Morton, Harry has sent William's family Christmas presents, despite how relations had deteriorated between them due to Megxit.

Morton told The Sun, “Harry has sent presents to William and Kate and the calligraphy has been done by Meghan," adding that the Duchess also wrote personalised messages for George, Charlotte and Louis.

"He plans to speak to his father and brother over Christmas," Morton added.

Earlier, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl explained on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, about Harry and William's truce.

She said, "...There has been nine months now since Megxit. I think relations are better between them. I know they are in touch, they do talk.

"Harry has sent over a load of Christmas presents for the Cambridge children. They will Zoom, they will chat over the holidays. There is contact, there is friendly contact. But it's not what it was," Nicholl added.