Tue Dec 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 22, 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spotted heading out for the first time since miscarriage reveal

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 22, 2020

This was Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first public outing after they announced suffering a miscarriage in July

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were caught heading out in the public by the paparazzi amid a rare appearance.

This is the couple's first public outing after they announced suffering from a miscarriage back in July.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were snapped in Beverly Hills, LA on Sunday.

While Harry ws dressed in jeans and a gray long-sleeved T-shirt and sneakers, Meghan chose to don a brown $375 J.Crew coat, a black top, jeans and knee-high boots.

The pair was bundled up  in hats and face masks.

Meanwhile, a source close to Meghan and Harry revealed earlier that the duo is excited to celebrate their first Christmas in their Montecito abode in Los Angeles.

The Sussexes stepped down from their senior royal duties in January and moved to the US permanently.

