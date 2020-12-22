'Supergirl' actress takes a break from Instagram

Melissa Benoist recently received backlash for supporting Joe Biden. After the election results were finalized, the actress disappeared from Instagram leaving her fans concerned.

In her last post, she congratulated Biden on the photo and video sharing app on November 7.

Melissa, who has over 4.5 million followers on Instagram, emerged as one of the staunch opponents of President Donald Trump during the recently held US Presidential election.



While the "Supergirl" actress was praised by her colleagues in the entertainment industry and the Democrats for being vocal in support of Biden, supporters of the US president accused her of "politically influencing her fan base".



