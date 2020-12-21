It's really tough: Charli D’Amelio on struggles with mental health

Tik Tok star Charli D’Amelio recently opened up about her battle with mental health.

Speaking on Avani Gregg’s Facebook Watch series Here For It, the social media star revealed that she had anxiety issues way before she was put in the spotlight.

It eventually got worse when she shot to fame as she was hurled with criticism regardless of what she did.

"I used to have such bad panic attacks in the third grade. This is what happened and this is how it affected me up until literally three weeks ago. It hurt so bad I didn’t want to talk about it," she shared.

Charli said that she would bottle up her emotions and then proceed to cry for days on end.

"I will cry for three days straight and I’m not even Charli anymore," she said.

"I’m just this emotional person that doesn't function properly. And I get into these, like, really, really bad places, and it’s scary for me. I’m not myself, and I don’t know what takes over, but it’s just so much built up that I’m trying to get out all at once, and it's really tough. Especially when you feel like everyone has an invitation to say anything about you."

However, it seems that the Tik Tok star has been trying to overcome her battles as she has been seeking professional help.

She said that therapy is "making a difference" as well as helping her to accept that she wasn't okay.

Charli reiterated the importance of not discrediting one's emotions "just because you're happy sometimes." adding that her experience taught that "it doesn't hurt" to seek help.