ECP clarifies media speculations over Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan just made some clarification to the controversy surrounding the Senate elections.



It said it felt the need to issue a statement after various media speculations were made over the responsibilities of the ECP in the last few days.

Earlier, ECP had clarified some reports on media that the government had nothing to do with the Senate elections and it was solely a domain of the Commission to hold them.

In a late night statement, the ECP had denied that it issued any statement on holding Senate elections, adding that the matter has not been discussed in Commission’s meeting yet. The statement denied and condemned the reports on the media.

"Till now, the commission had issued no statement, but now feels there is a need to provide legal and constitutional clarity over the matter," the ECP statement issued on Monday read.



These are the five clarifications by the ECP: