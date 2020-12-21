Israel can only be recognised after Palestine conflict is resolved, Pakistan tells UAE

An AFP file image of Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

MULTAN: The Emirati leadership has been briefed on Pakistan's position on the matter of recognising the Israeli state, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told reporters on Monday in Multan.

Qureshi said he was appraised of the United Arab Emirates' policy on Israel during his recent visit to the neighbouring country. "I informed them of our policy that Israel could not be recognised until there is a solution to the Palestine conflict."

The foreign minister stressed that Islamabad will make decisions that are in Pakistan's interest. He reiterated that the UAE visa issue was temporary.

Qureshi emphasised that for the Emirati leadership, there is no substitute for Pakistan. "Neither UAE nor the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia perceive New Delhi as a replacement for Islamabad."

"During the two-day UAE visit," he continued, "I discussed at length the Kashmir conflict and pointed out similarities with the Palestine issue. I also brief the Emirati leadership on the Afghan peace process and the recent visit of the Taliban Political Commission to Islamabad."

The foreign minister condemned India for trying to hurt Pakistan every chance it gets and cited the EU Disinfo Lab’s latest expose on Indian-backed fake NGOs and the news website's strategy to defame and discredit Pakistan.