Engin Altan aka Ertugrul, wife Neslisah’s latest PDA-filled snap breaks the internet

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar has started the countdown for the new-year 2021 with ‘hope and motivation’ and their latest PDA-filled photo has taken the internet by storm.



Sharing a loved-up photo with her hubby Engin Altan, Neslisah wrote in the Turkish language, saying “Lets! The countdown has begun.”

She also urged the fans to raise their energy by starting the week with hope and motivation.

Tagging Engin, Neslisah wrote, “Let's raise our energy, start the week with hope and motivation. Last 10 to 2021!”

The endearing post and PDA-filled photo has won the hearts of the fans.

Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, recently visited Pakistan and received love from the fans.