‘Tom Cruise is the new Ellen DeGeneres’: Fans claim after recent debacle

It looks like after Ellen DeGeneres, the stars are vexed for Hollywood star Tom Cruise.



Following his enraged rant against Mission: Impossible crew members for breaking COVID-19 protocol, the internet seems to be divided.

While some are supporting the actor for lashing out at the crew members over their irresponsible behaviour, many have blasted the Top Gun star for the verbal abuse he subjected the workers to.

He is now being likened to Ellen DeGeneres who recently got embroiled in a toxic workplace scandal earlier this year.

One Twitter user wrote: "More people should quit. Tom Cruise is toxic like Ellen.”

"Tom Cruise is a lunatic add him to he Ellen list already and be done with it,” another user added.

A third joined in, saying: "It's a bold choice having Ellen DeGeneres replace Tom Cruise in the next Mission Impossible movie. She's really leaning into this whole new bad girl image.”