close
Sun Dec 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 20, 2020

Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin among 'The Times Women Of The Year 2020'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 20, 2020

Emma Corrin on Sunday took to Instagram to inform her fans that she is among "The Times Women Of the Year 2020".

Sharing her picture, the "The Crown" actress wrote, "Thank you!! crazy honor and amazing company." [sic]

Other women who made it to "The Times" list also included Meghan Markle, Amber Heard and TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio.

Latest News

More From Entertainment