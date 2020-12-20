Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin among 'The Times Women Of The Year 2020'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Emma Corrin on Sunday took to Instagram to inform her fans that she is among "The Times Women Of the Year 2020".
Sharing her picture, the "The Crown" actress wrote, "Thank you!! crazy honor and amazing company." [sic]
Other women who made it to "The Times" list also included Meghan Markle, Amber Heard and TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio.