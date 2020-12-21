Engineer who designed the door of the Holy Kaaba passes away in Germany

— Photo courtesy haramainsharifain.com

The man who has the distinction of designing the door of the Holy Kaaba, Muneer Al Jundi, passed away in Stuttgart, Germany, on Wednesday.

Al Jundi also has the honour of having his name inscribed on the door of the Kaaba as a designer.

He designed the door of the Holy Kaaba by the order of King Khalid bin Abdul Aziz.

King Khalid had ordered the construction in 1397 AH using pure gold and the engineer, who belonged to Syria, was selected for the job.

The door was designed at the factory of Sheikh Mahmood Bin Badar, a leading goldsmith in Makkah.

It was completed in 1398 AH with 280kg of pure gold.



