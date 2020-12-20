Pink fractures ankle on the stairs: ‘As if surviving covid wasn’t enough’

Grammy award winning singer Pink is done with 2020 but it appears the year just “keeps on giving in her household.



The singer announced her mini health update over on Instagram alongside a picture of herself in a surgical mask, in what appears to be a hospital emergency room.

The singer captioned her post with a hilarious caption that left her fans in fits of laughter. It read, “As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year!”

It also went on to say, “Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle.”

“Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving.”

Check it out below:



