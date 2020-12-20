Machine Gun Kelly thinks Eminem's new album is trash

Machine Gun Kelly mocked Eminem's new music album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B", without naming the Detroit native.

The Cleveland rapper sent out the tweet after it emerged that Slim Shady had launched some "hidden attacks" against him in his surprise album.

Eminem fans are convinced that Machine Gun Kelly's last two tweets are about the Detroit native.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the Cleveland rapper wrote, "Those subliminals" with a "dustbin" and "Face with Tears of Joy" emojis.

Marshal Mathers's fans, who knew that MGK was taking shots at their favorite rapper for dissed him in his new album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B", called him out for his tweet.

Em's fans attacked MGK in the replies, with a few users sharing screenshots of his latest interview in which he had blamed Eminem for the failure of his album "Hotel Diablo".