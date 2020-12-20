Zac Efron looks dashing with new hairstyle

Dashing actor Zac Efron surprised fans with his completely changed look as he tried new mini mullet hairstyle in Australia.

Zac Efron said goodbye to his previous hairstyle and received his new hairdo from a famous hair stylist Attaboy Barbers in Kent Town.

The hair salon posted a series of photos of Efron visiting the establishment for a "tidy up" where stylist Luke Munn gave him a mullet with shaved sides.



In the snaps, The 33-year-old 'High School Musical' star is seen smiling with the Attaboy staff while showing off his new mullet, which is only noticeable when looking at the back of the actor's head.

"@zacefron dropped into @attaboy_hair Kent Town for a tidy up today, so we gave him a mullet," the shop captioned the post.

Zac Efron has been spending some quality time with new girlfriend Vanessa Valladares in Australia for last few months. Earlier this month, the pair were spotted on a rare public outing, leaving their gym in Adelaide from separate exits.

