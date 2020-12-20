close
Sat Dec 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 20, 2020

Zac Efron looks dashing with new hairstyle

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 20, 2020

Dashing actor Zac Efron surprised fans with his completely changed look as he  tried  new mini mullet hairstyle in Australia.

Zac Efron said goodbye to his previous hairstyle and received his new hairdo from a famous hair stylist Attaboy Barbers in Kent Town.

The  hair salon posted a series of photos of Efron visiting the establishment for a "tidy up" where stylist Luke Munn gave him a mullet with shaved sides.

In the snaps, The 33-year-old 'High School Musical' star  is seen smiling with the Attaboy staff while showing off his new mullet, which is only noticeable when looking at the back of the actor's head.

"@zacefron dropped into @attaboy_hair Kent Town for a tidy up today, so we gave him a mullet," the shop captioned the post.

Zac Efron has been spending some quality time with new girlfriend Vanessa Valladares in Australia  for last few months. Earlier this month, the pair were spotted on a rare public outing, leaving their gym in Adelaide from separate exits. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment