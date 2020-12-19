BTS’s RM opens up about his secrets to managing stress as an idol

BTS’s RM recently shed light on his personal struggles, as well as personal pockets of escape from fame.

Within Break The Silence: The Movie, RM not only shed light on his journey within BTS, but also spilled the beans behind his secrets to staying grounded.

RM claimed, “Well, rather than film noir, I think I’m better suited to documentaries and travelogues. At first, I think I was trying to avoid the amount of attention and the public’s eyes on BTS. In my attempts to counter that, I found nature. I found it in greenery, mountains, rivers, and parks.”

“I think there are many different kinds of artists. But, there are minorities of artists that create things that are never-before-seen in this world, while there are those that don’t. I don’t think that I’m of the former. Some would say that’s not art or that it’s not fascinating.”

“And people often say that being in pain is inevitable for artists, but I don’t think it’s always the case. I believe there are a lot of things that I can do that are far better.”

“That’s what I believe, and I want to keep my thoughts that way. It’s how I’m able to continue without going insane. I think I was able to keep going without creating some kind of public incident all because I didn’t go insane. I don’t want to make myself into a weak person, nor let fear consume me and swallow me whole. So when I go to the museum, grow plants, and ride my bike, it’s all part of a fight to keep myself from going insane.”