Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send holiday gifts to Kate and William from across the pond

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have sent the Cambridges Christmas gifts from across the pond

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking to thaw frosty ties with Kate and William this holiday season.



A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sent the Cambridges Christmas gifts from across the pond.

The insider revealed that the Sussex and Cambridge families have been sending each other Christmas presents ahead of the holiday.

Harry and Meghan will usher in the holiday season at their Montecito abode in California with son Archie.

Earlier, a source revealed that the family is "excited to decorate for Christmas."



On the other hand, Kate and William admitted that they do not have any plans for Christmas after the Queen cancelled the royal family's annual gathering at Sandringham.

"It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans," William said during his recent Royal Train Tour alongside Kate. "It's difficult to know what to do for the best."