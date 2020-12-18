Prince William increasingly ‘protective’ of Kate Middleton in 2020 Christmas photo: report

A body language expert believes Prince William is a lot more ‘protective’ of Kate Middleton and his children than ever before, in their 2020 Christmas card.



This claim was brought forward by body language expert, Judi James. She told FEMAIL, “There is no nod towards formal and traditional royal values here.”

“William leans his head in towards his wife here in a small lowering gesture of deference and affection that also suggests strong respect for the strength of his family unit.”

“His smile involves a tightening of the muscles of the top lip and a small puckering of the brows at the bridge of the nose, both of which suggest a desire to also look very manly and protective of his family.”

Kate Middleton on the other hand exudes silent confidence and looks to be the “backbone” of the household. “They pose as a very tight, bonded unit.”

“Kate looks very much the leader of the pack, sitting upright like the backbone of the family and greeting the camera with direct eye contact that signals high levels of confidence. Charlotte is challenging her mother’s role as the most confident-looking member of the family group here.”