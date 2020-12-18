Ayeza Khan wows fans in bridal look

Pakistan’s versatile actress Ayeza Khan delighted her fans with a bridal look as she shared a series of photos from a recent styling session on her Instagram.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star looked something out of a fairy tale as she stunned in a glittering, ethnic attire.

Danish Taimoor's sweetheart also rocked heavy traditional jewelry that elevated her beauty.

Followers were just as taken aback by her ethereal beauty as she was lavished with compliments.

Take a look: