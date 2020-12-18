close
Fri Dec 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 18, 2020

Ayeza Khan wows fans in bridal look

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 18, 2020

Pakistan’s versatile actress Ayeza Khan delighted her fans with a bridal look as she shared a series of photos from a recent styling session on her Instagram.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star looked something out of a fairy tale as she stunned in a glittering, ethnic attire.

Danish Taimoor's sweetheart also rocked heavy traditional jewelry that elevated her beauty.

Followers were just as taken aback by her ethereal beauty as she was lavished with compliments.

Take a look:

 

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz