Fri Dec 18, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 18, 2020

Kangana Ranaut 'fortunate' for her femininity: 'I'm in sink with cycles of moon'

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 18, 2020
Kangana Ranaut ‘fortunate’ for her femininity: 'I'm in sink with cycles of moon'

Kangana Ranaut recently uploaded a sweet note highlighting her ‘fortune’ over born a woman laden with beauty and grace.

The Bollywood mega star shared her candid thoughts regarding her gender over on Twitter with a breathtaking snap. The picture in question included a picture of her teal sari wrapped sensually around her figure with gold tracings along the edge.

The star paired her ensemble with bejeweled bangles but the statement piece in her entire look was her upper back tattoo of a phoenix.

Kangana captioned her post with an empowering message about the beauty of women and it read, "I feel so fortunate to be born as a woman, to be in sink with the cycle of moon, to always work up on my intuitions to let the softer gentler aspects of life conquer and melt me, I love to be eternally receptive and a sari accentuates every aspect of me, I love being a woman."

Check it out below:


