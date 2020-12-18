Neha Kakkar is pregnant with her first child two months after wedding

close
Fri Dec 18, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 18, 2020

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 18, 2020
Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar is pregnant with her first child with Rohanpreet Singh two months after her wedding in October.

The O Saki Saki singer turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with the hubby and confirmed she is expecting her first baby.

In the adorable photo, Neha can be seen flaunting her baby bump and announced to the world that she is pregnant.

The singer and 'Indian Idol' judge did not reveal anything in her post caption but simply wrote a hashtag, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar."

The celebrity couple got married on October 24, 2020.

