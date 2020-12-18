Almost a year after Eminem released his last album, fans are speculating that the Detroit native is about to drop another surprise album.

Social media websites are inundated with rumors that Eminem is releasing a new album titled "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B".

The Detroit rapper released "Music To Be Murdered By" earlier this year and it became an instant hit.

While Eminem has remained tight-lipped about the album and nothing is confirmed, conversations began circulating on the internet suggesting that Slim Shady was planning on releasing a surprise album.

