Thu Dec 17, 2020
December 18, 2020

Eminem is releasing a new album?

Fri, Dec 18, 2020

Almost a year after Eminem released his last album, fans are speculating that the Detroit native is about to drop another surprise album.

Social media websites are inundated with rumors that Eminem is releasing a new album titled "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B".

The Detroit rapper released "Music To Be Murdered By" earlier this year and it became an instant hit.

While Eminem has remained tight-lipped about the album and nothing is confirmed, conversations began circulating on the internet suggesting that Slim Shady was planning on releasing a surprise album.

Here's a collection of tweets about Eminem's new album:




