Shawn Mendes excited to bring Camila Cabello home for Christmas: ‘Counting the minutes’

Shawn Mendes is elatedly “counting down the days” till he can bring Camila Cabello home for Christmas.



During his interview with People magazine the Grammy award winning singer admitted, "I’m going back to my home in Pickering” and “Camila’s coming with me.”

He also explained, “We’re going to be quarantining in my parents’ house — so back in my childhood bedroom. And we’ll be with my immediate family."

She also added to the publication, "I haven’t looked forward to something so much in so long — it’s really like counting down the minutes.”