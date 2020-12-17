Taylor Swift found her ‘rock’ within Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are one celebrity couple who have managed to evade the public radar for years now and according to sources, they couldn’t be happier with this decision.



Per People magazine’s source, Taylor is elated over being “able to keep their relationship so private” because Alwyn is an integral part of her life.

The source went as far as to admit that the Grammy award winning singer “is very happy” with Alwyn and "He is her rock.” They also added that currently “Their relationship is mature and wonderful” and as a result, they love being in each other’s company.

Taylor’s most recent public conversation about her relationship with Alwyn was during a Rolling Stone interview.

There the singer admitted, "I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a story line to be commented on.”