Thu Dec 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 17, 2020

Lux Style Awards 2020: See if your favourite bagged a prize!

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 17, 2020

Pakistan's biggest award night, Lux Style Awards is going virtual this year as the tumultuous 2020 impacts some of the biggest shows across the globe.

The Lux Style Awards office announced on Thursday the complete list of winners this year in the categories of fashion, film, television and music.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Film:

Best Film

  • Laal Kabootar

Best Film Director

  • Kamal Khan [Laal Kabootar]

Best Film Actor – Viewer’s Choice

  • Ahmed Ali Akbar [Laal Kabootar]

Best Film Actress – Viewer’s Choice

  • Mahira Khan [Superstar]

Best Film Actor – Critics

  • Rashid Farooqui [Laal Kabootar]

Best Film Actress – Critics

  • Mahira Khan [Superstar]


Television:

Best TV Play

  • Merey Paas Tum Ho

Best Play Director

  • Kashif Nisar [Ranjha Ranjha Kardi]

Best Play Writer

  • Faiza Iftikhar [Ranjha Ranjha Kardi]

Best TV Actor – Critics

  • Zahid Ahmed [Ishq Zah e Naseeb]

Best TV Actress – Critics

  • Iqra Aziz [Ranjha Ranjha Kardi]

Best TV Actor – Viewer’s Choice

  • Imran Ashraf [Ranjha Ranjha Kardi]

Best TV Actress – Viewer’s Choice

  • Yumna Zaidi [Inkaar]

Best Emerging Talent TV

  • Shees Gul [Meray Paas Tum Ho]


Music:

Best Song:

  • Raavi – Sajjad Ali

Singer of the Year

  • Hadia Hashmi – Bol Hu

Best Emerging Talent

  • Big Foot Music – Hamad Khan and Sohaib Lari

Best Playback Singer

  • Behka Na [Parey Hut Love] – Ali Tariq

Best Original Soundtrack

  • Ranjha Ranjha – JB Sisters/Rahma Ali


Fashion:

Model of the Year – Male

  • Hasnain Lehri

Model of the Year – Female

  • Zara Abid [posthumous]

Best Fashion Photographer

  • Shahbaz Shazi

Best Makeup and Hair Artist

  • Saima Bargfrede

Best Emerging Talent

  • Sachal Afzal 

