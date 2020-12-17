Prince William, Kate Middleton’s official Christmas card photo released

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared official Christmas card photo of their family, where their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis steal the show.



The photo, featuring Prince William, Kate and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, was released on Kensington Royal Instagram handle, officially used by the royal couple.

The royal family can be seen sitting in front of a pile of wood at Anmer Hall, their residence in Norfolk, eastern England.

The photo, shot in the autumn by photographer Matt Porteous, was captioned as, “The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year.”

The snap was officially released days after it was leaked online last week.