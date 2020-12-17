close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 17, 2020

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson send tongues wagging after stepping out for dinner date

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 17, 2020

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson entered the restaurant wearing masks, along with a third person

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson sparked reunion buzz yet again after they were seen enjoying date night recently.

This happened after Khloe flew to meet Tristan in Boston  on Tuesday evening  and the couple headed to Zuma restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street for a low-key dinner.

According to a friend revealing to PEOPLE, the couple entered the restaurant wearing masks, along with a third person joining them.

For the night out, Thompson wore a full grey sweatsuit, while Khloe kept it casual, donning a thick knitted hat with a pom-pom on top.

Tristan relocated to Boston in November after signing a deal to play with the Boston Celtics.

He previously was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine seasons.

