Prince William 'demanding answers', Harry 'still angry' on Diana's Panorama interview

Prince WIlliam and Harry have seemingly bonded over Diana's Panorama interview

Prince William is looking for answers while brother Harry is still angry on the Panorama interview given by mother, Princess Diana, 25 years ago.



While investigation is still underway against BBC journalist Martin Bashir, the mystery is far from getting solved as of now.

According to a source quoted by Us Weekly, “William is demanding answers and is determined to get to the bottom of it and to find out the truth."

“For William, this particular interview is still very raw. Harry is angry about the interview and shadiness of it all, too," the insider added.

The brothers have seemingly bonded over the interview.

“The investigation has had a positive effect on William and Harry’s relationship. They’ve bonded over it and are speaking more frequently on Zoom and WhatsApp.

William has come to terms with the reasons behind Harry’s decision to leave the royal family and is happy to see his brother so settled, and Harry’s come to the realization that he no longer wants a dark cloud hanging over his head," the source continued.