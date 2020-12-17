close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 17, 2020

Amber Heard refuses to take down 'controversial pictures'?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 17, 2020

Amber Heard spent a few days in Istanbul after  recording her testimony  in Johnny Depp case in London earlier this year.

Depp  lost the libel suit when her claims were rejected by the court a couple of months later.

Amber  had appeared as a witness in the trial of Depp's case against a British tabloid.

The actor was suing the newspaper for calling him "wife beater" while referring to his former wife Amber Heard.

Amber went to Istanbul on vacations following the conclusion of the trial in London.

The actress came under intense criticism for couple of her pictures which she took in the Turkish city.

In the pictures, The "Aquaman" star was seen wearing headscarf.

Despite all the criticism, the actress has not deleted the so-called controversial pictures from her Instagram account where she is followed by almost 4 million followers.

 


Latest News

More From Entertainment