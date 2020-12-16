WhatsApp will not be accessible on old iPhones, Android smartphones

All the iPhone models up to the iPhone 4 will lose support for the iPhone

Some users may still continue Whatsapp on old phones with updated software.



WhatsApp will stop working on smartphones that are running on an Android version earlier than 4.0.3

As we enter 2021, the Facebook-owned messaging application WhatsApp will not be accessible on some old and out-dated Android and iOS smartphones.



According to the news report published in News.18.com, it is being said that the widely used messaging app will stop working on smartphones that are not running on at least iOS 9 or Android 4.0.3 operating systems.

If you want to find out what operating system your phone is running on, go to Settings > General > Information, where you will find information about the software version on your iPhone.

On the other hand, Android users can go to Settings > About Phone to see which Android version their smartphone is running on.

WhatsApp's support page has already recommended users to use the latest version of their operating system — where WhatsApp for iPhones requires iOS 9 or later, while WhatsApp for Android is running on Android 4.0.3 and more recently.



As far as the models of the phones are concerned, for iPhones, all the iPhone models up to the iPhone 4 will lose support for the iPhone.

"This means that those who are using the iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6S will need to update their operating system to iOS 9 or later in order to continue using WhatsApp," the publication said.



However, for Android, it is important to note that WhatsApp will stop working on smartphones that are running on an Android version earlier than 4.0.3.

As per the details in the news report, some users may still continue to access WhatsApp on their older smartphones as their operating systems may have received a patch with an update.



However, for others, the only option left would be to say purchase a new phone altogether.





