close
Tue Dec 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 15, 2020

Scott Disick thanks his ex Kourtney Kardashian on birthdays of their sons

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 15, 2020
Scott Disick thanks his ex Kourtney Kardashian on birthdays of their sons

Scott Disick has extended gratitude to his ex partner Kourtney Kardashian for being ‘the best baby maker in town’ as they celebrated the birthdays of their sons Mason and Reign.

Scott took to Instagram and shared a sweet family photo featuring Kourtney, his son and daughter.

He wrote, “Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town.”

Scott, who joined Kourtney for the birthday of their children, further wrote, “I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with, I love u and our family more then anything in the world.”

Earlier, he posted adorable snaps and sweet messages for Mason, who turned 11, and Reign, who turned 6.

Latest News

More From Entertainment