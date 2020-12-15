Scott Disick thanks his ex Kourtney Kardashian on birthdays of their sons

Scott Disick has extended gratitude to his ex partner Kourtney Kardashian for being ‘the best baby maker in town’ as they celebrated the birthdays of their sons Mason and Reign.



Scott took to Instagram and shared a sweet family photo featuring Kourtney, his son and daughter.

He wrote, “Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town.”

Scott, who joined Kourtney for the birthday of their children, further wrote, “I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with, I love u and our family more then anything in the world.”

Earlier, he posted adorable snaps and sweet messages for Mason, who turned 11, and Reign, who turned 6.