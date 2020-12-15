Meghan Markle is already showering her neighbours with Christmas gifts

Meghan Markle is already in the Christmas spirit as she has started showering her A-lister neighbours with some heartfelt presents.



Sharing a video on Instagram, the talk show host proved that the Duchess of Sussex has the gift of giving gifts as the hamper was filled with festive goodies.

While Winfrey refrained from mentioning Meghan’s full name, she did drop some major clues that the basket was indeed from Meghan, referring to her as ‘her neighbour M’.

Her caption on the post also confirmed that the duchess was the one who sent the delicacies for Winfrey,

"On the first day of Christmas my [neighbour] 'M' sent to me...a basket of deliciousness! Yes that M,” she wrote with a crown emoji.

The video shows Winfrey going through the many packets of Clevr oatmilk superlatte blends as she says: "My new drink of choice for the morning and night.”

For the unversed, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey have been neighbours since the former working royal moved to Montecito with her husband Prince Harry, earlier this year in July.

