Meghan Markle launches private investment company after $100million Netflix deal

Meghan Markle has initiated her first business venture, a women-centric wellness firm called Clevr Blends

Meghan Markle is now a proud owner of a startup company as she recently launched a private investment with Oprah Winfrey as her first-ever customer.

The Duchess of Sussex has initiated her first business venture, a women-centric wellness firm called Clevr Blends, a spokesman for her confirmed on Monday.

“The Duchess has made her first private investment,” the spokesperson told PEOPLE about her involvement in the firm, “She is an investor in the company.”

As described on its website, Clevr Blends is starting out from a "funky pop-up coffee bar" in Santa Barbara, California, that offers a wide range of nutrition-rich lattes "filled with magical plants to manage stress" through an online store.

Opening about her decision to invest in the company, Meghan explained, “This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business

“I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her and I believe in her company," the Duchess said in a release.

Meghan's new venture has already garnered a massive nod from friend Oprah Winfrey.

Have a look







