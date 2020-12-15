Queen Elizabeth warned monarchy 'could not survive end of her reign’ without crucial tax

Queen Elizabeth is still exempt from paying one tax: Find out

Queen Elizabeth can see the end of the monarchy very soon, if she is not to pay a pertinent tax.



Although the British sovereign has voluntarily paid both income tax and capital gains tax since 1993, there is one tax that she is still exempt from paying.

This is the estate tax, also known as inheritance tax, because all the property she owns as the monarch cannot be sold or converted into private wealth.

Speaking about the matter, journalist David McClure said, “With estate tax later to rise to as high as 40 percent, this was a major concession in every sense.”

He noted that one of her biographers said the tax break was “crucial”.

“Without it, the Royal Family and their way of life would not survive the end of Elizabeth’s reign.”



At the time she ascended the throne, the Queen was one of only two monarchs in modern British history to be exempt from taxes.

However, this changed after public outrage and the monarch has paid major taxes since 1993.