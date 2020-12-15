close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 15, 2020

Priyanka Chopra packs on the PDA in snuggly photo with Nick Jonas

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 15, 2020
Priyanka Chopra shares a snuggly snap featuring Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has won the internet over with her new loved-up photo with husband Nick Jonas. 

The global icon took to Instagram to share a snap with her 59 million followers, wherein she can be seen snuggling up to Nick.

In the photo, Pee Cee and Nick's pet dog Diana also makes an adorable appearance.

The actress shared that the lovely snap was clicked by her mom, Madhu Chopra.

"These two...," Priyanka captioned it, adding, "Ps. Thank you @moncler for Dianas fabulous coat!"

Take a look

Earlier, Priyanka was spotted shooting for a scene with Nick, for her upcoming film Text for You, in London.

