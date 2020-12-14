Instagram account of Sushmita Sen's daughter hacked

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sushmita Sen on Monday revealed that the Instagram account of her daughter Renee has been hacked.
Taking to the Facebook-owned app, the Indian actress wrote, "Please note, my daughter Renee’s #instagram Account has been Hacked by some idiot, who doesn’t realise yet, that Renee is happy to begin anew!! I feel bad for the guy!! Keeping you all posted!!! I love you guys!!" (sic)