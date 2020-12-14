Instagram account of Sushmita Sen's daughter hacked

Sushmita Sen on Monday revealed that the Instagram account of her daughter Renee has been hacked.

Taking to the Facebook-owned app, the Indian actress wrote, "Please note, my daughter Renee’s #instagram Account has been Hacked by some idiot, who doesn’t realise yet, that Renee is happy to begin anew!! I feel bad for the guy!! Keeping you all posted!!! I love you guys!!" (sic)



