Mon Dec 14, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 14, 2020

Instagram account of Sushmita Sen's daughter hacked

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 14, 2020

Sushmita Sen on Monday revealed that the Instagram account of her daughter Renee has been hacked.

Taking to the Facebook-owned app, the Indian actress wrote, "Please note, my daughter Renee’s #instagram Account has been Hacked by some idiot, who doesn’t realise yet, that Renee is happy to begin anew!! I feel bad for the guy!! Keeping you all posted!!! I love you guys!!" (sic)


