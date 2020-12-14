Sia calls Shia LaBeouf a ‘pathological liar’ as she echoes FKA twigs’ abuse allegations

American actor Shia LaBeouf has been accused of inflicting abuse by singer Sia after his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs made similar allegations.



Turning to her Twitter account, the 44-year-old Annie star called the Disturbia actor a ‘pathological liar’ while echoing FKA twigs’ statement about him being abusive.

"I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” she wrote.

"I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away,” she continued.



"Also I love you @FKAtwigs. This is very courageous and I'm very proud of you,” she added.

Earlier, FKA twigs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against LaBeouf for torturing her repeatedly.

The documents state the singer, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, accused LaBeouf of sexually and physically assaulting and battering her, as well as giving her a sexually transmitted disease knowingly.

"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life," Twigs said in an interview with The Times. "I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody."

She added that LaBeouf would squeeze her arms to the point of bruising" and that she didn't go to police at first to not harm his career and because she "thought her account would not be taken seriously."