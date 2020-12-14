Queen Elizabeth silenced by Princess Diana as she questioned royal family’s importance

Princess Diana was never one to shy away from expressing her opinions or hide her feelings even if it irked others.



One such instance is being remembered on social media, as described by Andrew Morton is his book, Diana: Her True Story, about how the late royal once left Queen Elizabeth II completely speechless.

He wrote back in 1992, that the Princess of Wales had expressed her thoughts about the irrelevance of the monarchy in a federal Europe.

After uttering her views, Her Majesty as well as Prince Charles just “looked at her... as if she were mad. [Then they] continued with their debate on who shot the last pheasant of the day, a discussion which occupied the rest of the evening.”

“As a friend says: ‘She finds the monarchy claustrophobic and completely outdated with no relevance to today’s life and problems.”

He went on to quote the friend: “‘She feels that it is a crumbling institution and believes that the family won’t know what has hit is in a few years’ time unless it changes too’.”