Kim Kardashian's relationship with Kanye West deteriorates beyond repair?

Reality star Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West have given their shaky relationship another chance to thrive after recent controversies.

Kim and Kanye, who are still struggling to continue their relationship, have reportedly found a way not to end their marriage.

The celebrity couple have made up their mind to keep themselves away from the divorce courts even though they are not enjoying ideal relationship.

They're still finding their relationship difficult to move forward with, but the parents-of-four don't want to separate their ways.

According to a media outlet, both the stars are still "struggling" to "stay together as a couple" but they are happy to keep this status quo rather than bring a formal end to their marriage.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has been upset by Kanye's behaviour for much of the year but she is not looking to divorce as the answer as they are living "separate lives" and that is keeping them both "content".

The 40-year-old Kim and Kanye, 43, are reportedly staying in different states, as the rapper continues living in his Wyoming ranch as Kim stays in Los Angeles. with their children: North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one.

A media outlet, quoting the source, claimed: "Kim's in Los Angeles most of the time and Kanye is spending most of his time as secretly as possible in Wyoming .'

Another source told: 'There was still love in the relationship, even if they're not looking to spend time together.'



