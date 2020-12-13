close
Sun Dec 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 13, 2020

Gigi Hadid regrets missing wedding ceremony of Zayn Malik's sister

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 13, 2020

Gigi Hadid sent a sweet message to Zyan Malik's sister Waliyha who recently got married.

The 25-year-old model, who welcomed a daughter with the former One Direction star in September, couldn't attend the wedding ceremony.

Reacting to Waliyha's Insta post which contained a selection of photos, Gigi wrote: "Wish I could be there so happy for u. Big love x."

According to a report, Zayn Malik and Gigi missed out on the occasion due to the coronavirus restrictions 

Latest News

More From Entertainment