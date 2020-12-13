Gigi Hadid regrets missing wedding ceremony of Zayn Malik's sister

Gigi Hadid sent a sweet message to Zyan Malik's sister Waliyha who recently got married.



The 25-year-old model, who welcomed a daughter with the former One Direction star in September, couldn't attend the wedding ceremony.

Reacting to Waliyha's Insta post which contained a selection of photos, Gigi wrote: "Wish I could be there so happy for u. Big love x."

According to a report, Zayn Malik and Gigi missed out on the occasion due to the coronavirus restrictions

