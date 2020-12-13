Gigi Hadid regrets missing wedding ceremony of Zayn Malik's sister

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Gigi Hadid sent a sweet message to Zyan Malik's sister Waliyha who recently got married.
The 25-year-old model, who welcomed a daughter with the former One Direction star in September, couldn't attend the wedding ceremony.
Reacting to Waliyha's Insta post which contained a selection of photos, Gigi wrote: "Wish I could be there so happy for u. Big love x."
According to a report, Zayn Malik and Gigi missed out on the occasion due to the coronavirus restrictions