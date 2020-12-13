Taylor Swift admits ‘Evermore’ release brought her ‘quiet conclusion’

Taylor Swift recently opened up about the state of her emotions post Evermore’s release and even admitted that it made her feel oddly 'content'.



The Grammy award winning singer spilled the beans during her interview on the Apple Music Awards in 2020. There she began by saying, “It’s amazing, we just put Evermore out yesterday so I’m in this state of like exhaustion but relief, but very proud.”

While trying to explain her emotions following Evermore’s release Swift explained, “I feel differently today than I felt the day after releasing Folklore because even the day after releasing Folklore Erin and I were still bouncing ideas back and forth and we just knew we were gonna keep writing music.” But “I didn’t know if it was for an album of mine or Erin.”

Still “We kept writing thinking ‘Maybe we were going to do some Big Red Machine stuff’ but the things we ended up writing really sounded more like a continuation of Folklore.”

Before concluding, however, the singer admitted that Evermore granted her a type of ‘closure’ that she never experienced with Folklore before. “I remember feeling proud and happy but still like foot on the gas like ‘Let’s keep going this is going I’m not finished with this’."



"Everybody, all my collaborators, felt the same way about it so we just kept going. But with this one I had this feeling of sort of quiet conclusion and sort of this weird serenity of like we did what we set out to do and we are all really proud of it.”